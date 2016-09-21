Chili recipe packed with sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are not only packed with potassium, but are also high in fiber and vitamins A and C. Try this recipe on a cold day. The family is sure to love it.
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
Yield 4
Ingredients
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium-large sweet potato, peeled and diced
1 large onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
4 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chile
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 cups water
2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed
1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
4 teaspoons lime juice
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato and onion and cook, stirring often, until the onion is beginning to soften, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, chipotle and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the sweet potato is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Add beans, tomatoes and lime juice; increase heat to high and return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.
Nutritional Information (per serving):
Calories: 323
Fat: 8 g
Carbohydrates: 55 g
Protein: 13 g
Fiber: 16 g
Sodium: 573 mg
Potassium: 1072 mg
Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.