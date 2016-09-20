You don't need a wild workout to be successful

FIT Challenger Jessica Duncan has finally dropped under the 200-pound mark and there is no looking back.

At times, it will seem that what you are doing for exercise and nutrition is no longer working as it did before, but believe me, it is.

There are so many articles and workout plans that have an enormous amount of exercises in them, along with a dozen different pieces of equipment. Not necessary for everyone. You don’t have to come up with wild workouts or extreme balance type exercises to be successful.

Jessica is a lifter. She trains like a lifter and she eats like a lifter. I couldn’t be more proud of the progress she has made. We have a very strict workout regimen in place with basic fundamental strength training exercises.

We vary those workouts on certain occasions with a touch of high intensity interval training, but for the most part, we stick to around 10 to 12 different exercises.

I cannot believe how much strength Jessica has gained since we started. It may seem boring at times, but if you have fun and never treat your workout as a burden, you will stick with it.

That is one of my goals as a trainer is for my clients to HAVE FUN!!! I’m always here to add a bit of comic relief to all the workouts.