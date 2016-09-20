Erie County Health Department calendar

“10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” Walk, 9:30 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St. Free event.

SEPT. 24 & OCT. 1 Babysitter’s Training Course, 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. (must attend both days), Erie

County Health Department. Youth, ages 11-15, learn how to find a babysitting job, basic child care, first aid, and infant and child CPR/AED (American Red Cross certification). Cost is $20, paid in advance. To register, call 419-626-5623, ext. 198.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Erie County Health Department.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Erie County Health Department.

Senior Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

CLINICS

Public Health Outreach Clinic Services that are provided include child, adolescent and adult vaccines; blood pressure screening; lead testing, individual health assessments, which include lipid profile, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1C and health risk assessment. (Please note: fasting 9-12 hours before testing is required for individual health assessments.) Bring photo ID; sliding fee scale. Medicaid, Medicare, other insurances and cash are accepted. To make an appointment, call 419-626-5623, ext 174.

TODAY, TUESDAY, Sept. 20

• Huron Twp. Hall, 1820 Bogart Road, Huron, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21

• Milan Village Adm., 11 S. Main St., Milan, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

• Perkins Twp. Hall, 2610 Columbus Ave., 9-11 a.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

• Vermilion Twp. Hall, 1907 State Route 60, Vermilion, 9-11 a.m.