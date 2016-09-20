Not satisfied

However, the positive comments make her think she should have lost more than 27.6 pounds so far.

“I get down on myself so much because I feel like I should be losing a lot more,” she said. “With the way I feel and the way people are complimenting me, I feel like I should be down a lot more.”

Her husband, Jon, is encouraging her to give it time. He was in the FIT Challenge from January-June.

“The numbers kind of bother me right now, but the way my clothes are feeling is making me feel better,” Duncan said.

She also is keeping in mind that she lost more than 20 pounds when her husband was in the six-month challenge. In less than a year, she has lost about 50 pounds.

“I am so glad I got picked for the fall months of the FIT Challenge because that is when I want my pumpkin spice from Starbucks, my full meal at Thanksgiving and all the yummy food at Christmas. I will learn control at my hardest months.”

Duncan and her husband have been working out at NOMS with personal trainer Dave Barcus.

“My workouts have been really good,” she said. “Jon is back at it with me. He had hernia surgery, which he was able to have because he lost weight in the FIT Challenge.”

She likes to see how far Barcus will push her.

“It is fun. I really enjoy it, but there are times, I look at Dave like, ‘I am going to kick your butt.’

“He always knows what he is doing with me. He always knows my strengths. Once I do it, he will say, ‘You are doing great.’ He is really encouraging, which I love that about him.”

Her husband, Jon, said it great that the FIT Challenge is still benefitting them both.

“It is helping me stay with it and helping me stay motivated,” he said. “She is more into now that she is in the FIT Challenge so our roles have reversed, but we are still there for each other.”

Duncan said he helps with her food intake.

“He is my little mathematician with my calories and proteins and carbs and fats,” she said.

Luckily, Duncan loves to cook and has tried many new recipes.

“I feel like when people go on diets, they do chicken and rice and then chicken and rice and then lettuce,” she said, laughing. “I hate eating the same stuff. I love chicken and rice like the next person, but I have to mix it up. You have to have variety.”

Recently, she made a pumpkin mousse with Splenda, pumpkin, sugar-free vanilla pudding and pumpkin spice.

“It was amazing. You can’t even tell that it is better for you than pumpkin pie,” she said. “I already texted my family to say this is what I am bringing to Thanksgiving.”

Jessica’s stats

Weight: 196 pounds (down 27.6)

Arms: 15 inches (down 1)

Waist: 38 inches (down 5)

Hips: 43 inches (down 4)

Thighs: 25 (down 2)