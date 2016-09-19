Brunow deflated by lack of exercise

This is going to be my mantra for the upcoming week. Last week was an emotional roller coaster for me.

You see, with being laid up, I am very limited in what I can actually do. I have gone through every emotion a person can have. I have been sad, angry, frustrated and, most of all, I felt defeated.

Even though I still went and did some exercising at Slaughterhouse 5, the fact of the matter is watching those do what I should be doing is very deflating.

Trevor Tieche, my personal trainer, had me on the rowing machine all week and I would do arm exercises in 5-minute intervals.

Don’t get me wrong, I know I did all that I could, it just wasn’t the same. I didn’t leave feeling exhausted and grossly sweaty and, by Thursday, I had hit my lowest. I felt fat and gross all day; if you work out hard on a regular basis and then all of a sudden you can’t, you understand what I mean.

Even though people were showing me love and support, it didn’t change the way I felt about myself. Then it hit me after breaking down and crying ... it’s a temporary setback.

I didn’t eat my way through a bag of chips or a candy bar, which was an accomplishment all in its own right. I had my feelings and shared them with my husband and then I moved on.

I have decided that even though I can only row and do limited things for right now, I will do them to the best of my ability. After all, that’s all I can do! So, “Now my troubles are going to have troubles with me!” Thanks, Dr. Seuss!