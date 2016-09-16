Nemeth prepares for upcoming 5K

If you ever see me running fast, you'd better run, too, because someone is chasing me with a large knife! I don't like to run. I make myself do it. I am a sloth!

I did my first 5K at age 52. It was the "Race for the Cure" in Toledo in 2012. I finished in 39 minutes. It was a HUGE accomplishment for me! I felt like I had split an atom. I was in the FIT 5K a few years ago and finished first in my age group...I may have been the only one "my age?”

Eric Jordan and I are doing the Sandusky Blue Streak 5K on Sept. 24. I really need to get some miles in before this adventure. I went to Lions Park to "run" the other day. I use that term very loosely!

Mind you, I had been at NexXt Level that morning enjoying LEG day. Talking about setting yourself up for failure. I was able to walk a few laps, but running was out of the question. I am not out to win — just finish!

Maybe when the weight comes off, running will be my new passion or pigs will fly, hell will freeze over. You get the drift!