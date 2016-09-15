Suicide hits home for local counselor

If my brother would have died in an automobile accident or from a terminal illness, I would not question sharing that information. So, why now? I am not ashamed of my brother. I am not embarrassed.

Intellectually, I understand mental illness. I know that a clinical mental health diagnosis, such as depression or bipolar disorder, have more to do with biology and less to do with environment. I know that there is a strong correlation between hopelessness and suicide attempts. I also know that suicide is preventable; it can be treated if the individual wants to receive treatment.

There is a difference between intellect and emotional intelligence. If an individual is contemplating suicide, intellect is not in control. It is emotionally driven, which means, logic and reason is non-effective. Having a person “promise” that they will not cause harm to themselves will not help because the seed has been planted.

Imagine planting a seed. Option 1 is provide the plant with nurture, water it, care for it, protect it and monitor it. Option 2 is use intellect, tell the plant what to do, how to grow, discuss the process of photosynthesis with the plant. Now, what option is most effective?

Engaging in intellectual discussion with a suicidal individual is not the most helpful. Attempting to use logic is not the most beneficial. Yet, activities such as nurturing the individual, expressing your love, letting them know that you care, randomly showing up, offering support and monitoring the individual might not be guaranteed to prevent suicide, but it has been proven to reduce the risk.

Understanding the thoughts of a suicidal individual is complicated. Thoughts are irrational. The individual is more than likely not completely honest or is honest only with a few select individuals. Humans are not mind readers. We only know what we are told or what we observe.

I thought it would be helpful to share some thoughts of suicidal individuals. Some of these thoughts are from real people, some are from textbooks, but every thought is from a person who completed suicide.

“Intellectually I know I am loved, emotionally I question everything. I question everyone.”

“I am going to put myself to sleep now for a bit longer than usual, call it eternity.”

“I don’t know how to fix it… I want to save it, I love my sister. But right now, it’s taking a circle of blame. And I can’t handle that. I can’t trust.”

“Giving up on myself, punishing myself is easier than watching the pain I have caused so many others.”

“With my passing all menace to their well-being will have disappeared.”

“I wish… I wish I could have made a happier life for you. It was mostly my fault, please forgive me.”

“Though I am about to go to the next world, please know that I am the happiest I have ever been. I am exhausted with this life, I am ready to go on to the other side and live again.”

“You win, I cannot take it any longer.”

“Everyone seems so happy and I am so alone… I’m so tired and so lonely.”

It is difficult to read those messages and know that the individuals who composed those thoughts are no longer here to share their story. Those messages are a brief introduction into the pain that they suffered. Those messages are from multiple people, but all share a common thread. Pain. Pain is more than physical, it is emotional, and it is individual. Stop minimizing it, stop ignoring it. Pain hurts. Suicide hurts. Surviving suicide hurts.

Suicide knows no age, no race and no gender. It exists in every community. Suicide kills three people a day in the state of Ohio. That is 1,095 deaths a year that could have been prevented. According to data provided by the Ohio Health Suicide Prevention, 3 percent of Huron County adults considered attempting suicide in past year.

We cannot possibly understand the pain that another feels. I am not asking anyone to do so, but let’s all start talking about it. The goal is to reduce suicide. Talking about it and admitting that it does exist is one step in the right direction to reach that goal.

Next week I will complete the series focusing on what to say and how to help a person that is suicidal.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 278 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.