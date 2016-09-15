Duncan: 'I get upset, but I never give up'

It's crazy for me to think how many other times I have "tried" to become fit and healthy. I'd run out of fingers and toes trying to count that.

This past week, I was getting pretty frustrated with my weight loss and I had to count on my hubby, Jon, and my personal trainer, David Barcus at NOMS, to help me out.

Jon has been in my position and he's so encouraging with his words and support. I love that David has so much faith in me to push me as hard as he does, and I also enjoy the fact that I have yet to let him down.

That kind of positivity and encouragement is what keeps me going. I'm so thankful for this challenge!! We all have moments in life that cause us to be frustrated. How we handle those situations is when our true colors show. Although I do get upset, I never give up. I keep getting back up and I push myself harder! That's what it's all about. I GOT THIS!