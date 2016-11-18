ALS patient may get to go to Cavaliers game, meet LeBron James

The Dream Foundation, which works to fulfill the final wishes of terminally ill adults, has offered to try to obtain tickets for Barnard to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game, with the idea that perhaps James could be persuaded to come over during warmups and speak to Barnard, said Cindy Ebert, a Stein Hospice social worker who is attempting to assist Barnard.

In addition, the Northern Ohio chapter of the ALS Association also has called and has said it will try to get Barnard a chance to attend a Cavaliers game and meet James, Ebert said.

More details on both proposals are pending, Ebert said.

In recent interviews with the Register, Barnard, 69, said he hoped to get the Cavaliers superstar to come out to the Willows, a Willard nursing home where Barnard now lives, to meet Barnard. Barnard also hoped to get James to agree to raise money to aid research to fight ALS. Doctors have told Barnard he has only a few weeks to a few months to live. He has cancer as well as ALS.

Barnard told the Register Friday that he's talked to both the ALS Association and the Dream Foundation.

If the ALS Association and the Dream Foundation proposals are going to duplicate each other, perhaps it would be best for the Dream Foundation to try to get another celebrity to come to Willard, Barnard said. He said his suggestions include actors Michael J. Fox (who has Parkinson's disease) and Bruce Willis and recently defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who Barnard said could relate to Barnard's work for the U.S. State Department.

Ebert said she told Barnard that he might not be able to get everything he wants.

“He’s happy but he really wanted LeBron to come there," Ebert said.

"I’m sure he’s the no. 1 requested person in the United States," Ebert said, referring to James. "More people want to meet him than the president.”