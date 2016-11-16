HCPH: Share diabetes stories on social media

In a recent release, the agency encouraged community members affected by diabetes to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #ThisIsDiabetes.

According to the release, diabetes affects 29 million Americans of all races, genders, shapes and sizes, often with no outward signs. Twenty-six percent of Huron County adults over 65 had been diagnosed with diabetes, according to the 2014 Huron County Health Assessment, and an additional 14 percent of residents had been diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

While there is no way to prevent Type 1 diabetes, as it is an autoimmune disease usually diagnosed in children and young adults, risk factors for Type 2 diabetes include being overweight, a family history of diabetes and having diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes). Type 2 diabetes is more common in certain races and in older adults.

To learn more, visit huroncohealth.com and diabetes.org/adm.