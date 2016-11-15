Man's final wish: Meet LeBron James, get help in fight against dread disease

Barnard would like to meet Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

And if he can do that, he would like to ask James to raise money for research into ALS. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is usually known as "Lou Gehrig's disease" because it afflicted the famed New York Yankee slugger, who died from ALS in 1941 when he was only 37.

Barnard, 69, an Army veteran who also had a long career as a Norwalk mail carrier, is living out his final time at the Willows nursing home in Willard, where his bills are paid by the Veterans Administration.

"I have several weeks to several months left," he tells a reporter, his voice distorted by ALS. "That's why I'm here."

He said his dying wish is to meet James and recruit him to help win the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease, "so that others won't have to go through this terrible disease."

Along with the ALS, Barnard has stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in his bone marrow.

His wife, Katharine Barnard, could not give him the physical assistance he needed to get around, so he went to Stein Hospice and then was transferred to the Willows.

He praises the Willows as a top facility.

"This is so nice. It's like a country club of all nursing homes," he said.

But Barnard has to take powerful drugs to combat the pain in his body.

He wears a fentanyl patch. It's a powerful painkilling drug that has been associated with the accidental drug overdose epidemic, and as Barnard notes, it's the drug that killed the musician Prince.

Barnard also receives morphine, and muscle relaxants that have to be dissolved in applesauce, because he has trouble swallowing.

Determined to enlist help for his crusade to end ALS, Barnard tried calling the Cleveland Cavaliers and several TV stations in Cleveland. The TV stations told him he "wasn't newsworthy" Barnard said. He also called the Register, which agreed to tell his story.

Barnard, a big Cleveland sports fan, hopes to get James to sign the photographs of the star he keeps in his closet.

He also figures that if James got interested in the issue, he could raise lots of money for ALS by himself and persuading other Cleveland athletes and sports teams to help.

"I figured LeBron James has a heart of gold," Barnard said.

"They could sell jerseys, autograph bats, autograph balls and raise a lot of money," he said.

Contests could be held to win a choice seat near the team, or to win a car by hitting a basket, he suggested.

The Sandusky Register attempted to contact the sports agency that represents James, Klutch Sports Group, but didn't get an immediate response to an email.

Cindy Ebert, a social worker at Stein Hospice, has filled out an application with the Dream Foundation, which attempts to help terminally ill adults fulfill a final wish. Ebert hasn't heard back from the group yet.

A Bellevue native, Barnard graduated from Bellevue High School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, working in the field of cryptography, encoding secret messages.

He then worked for the U.S. State Department for two years, fixing cryptography machines all over the world. He was allowed to save one of his diplomatic passports, which is stamped at locations such as Auckland, New Zealand; Helsinki, Finland, and Panama.

"I got tired of living out of a suitcase and living overseas," Barnard said. "They also wanted me to go to Lebanon for a four-year hitch."

The Middle East was dangerous for Americans in those days, too, he said.

So Barnard returned to northern Ohio, working for 23 years in Norwalk as a mail carrier and retiring in 2007.

Barnard has several sons and was able to reunite with one from his first marriage after being separated from him for 35 years.

Barnard said that in addition to his other efforts, he wants veterans to know that if they have ALS, the Veterans Administration will help them.

He said the VA is paying his nursing home bills, gave him a stair climber and a ramp for his home, bought him an electric wheelchair and paid for a handicapped-accessible van.