Sandusky woman, 30, found dead after possible drug overdose

Tiffany N. Wirsche, 30, 600 block of Perry St., was found dead at home after police were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police dispatched to the scene on a possible overdose contacted a relative who said that Wirsche had overdosed in a bathroom in the rear of the residence. It was obvious Wirsche had been dead for some time.

Other police called to the scene took photographs and looked for evidence.

Erie County Coroner Brian Baxter said Friday that Wirsche's body has been sent to Lucas County for an autopsy and that toxicology reports could take several weeks. But he said evidence pointed to a drug overdose.

"Apparently she had a history of drug use," Baxter said. "She had a needle down on the floor next to her."

"Some of the statements were she was going through some rehab," Baxter said. "It's very sad. There's too many of those things that are happening."

Wirsche's friends and relatives are mourning her on her Facebook timeline.

One wrote, "Tiffany Wirsche R. I. P I just got the message that u passed my heart is hurting so bad. U were such a beautiful person. Fly high sweet angel. I'm going to miss u. I hate heroin. Love u baby girl."

Police reports seem to indicate Wirsche had past struggles with drugs.

A Sept. 24, 2015, report said police responding to a call on the 300 block of Huron Ave. found Wirsche slouched on a toilet. A Sandusky Fire Department squad treated Wirsche and took her to the hospital. Police found a hypodermic needle, hypodermic needle caps and other items.

On June 4, 2014, Wirsche was arrested on a warrant by Sandusky police on a probation violation for cocaine possession.

On May 30, 2014, Wirsche's mother contacted police and said her daughter had not returned a borrowed car. She told police "she is worried that Tiffany is beginning to relapse and get back into narcotics."