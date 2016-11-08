Voters approve mental health levy in Erie, Ottawa counties

SANDUSKY — Voters have approved a renewal levy to support the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa counties.

Unofficial results showed it passing easily in both Erie and Ottawa counties. Voters in each county OK'd the levy by more than a 2-to-1 rate.

Kirk Halliday, executive director of the agency, couldn't be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.

The annual budget for the agency is $6.7 million. The agency receives federal and state money from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the agency is receiving funding from two competitive grants, she said.

The board provides mental health services and treatment for alcohol and drug abuse. It serves as a "safety net" program, allowing access to services for residents who don't have a lot of money or who don't have robust health insurance policies.

The agency does not provide direct services but contracts out with local providers. Decisions are made at the local level to provide accountability to taxpayers.

The agency has an 18-member board, with members from both counties. Eight are appointed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The Erie County commissioners appoint seven members, while the Ottawa County commissioners appoint three members.

What: A 0.7-mill, 10-year renewal levy for the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties that would generate about $2.8 million a year.

Cost: The owner of a $100,000 home will pay $21.44 a year or $1.79 a month. Because the levy is a renewal issue, passage will not raise taxes.

For: 38,655

Against: 17,927

