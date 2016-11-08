Voters approve Erie County Health Department renewal levy

SANDUSKY — Erie County voters have again passed a renewal levy to preserve local funding for the Erie County Health Department.

Unofficial results showed that voters favored the levy by a margin of about 2 -to- 1.

Erie County's health commissioner, Pete Schade, said he wants to thank the voters on behalf of the health board and the staff. The health department provides services, directly and indirectly, for tens of thousands, he said.

The health department has stuck to renewal levies for the past several elections, meaning that health officials have not asked for a tax hike.

Schade said the fact that the department hasn't been seeking tax hikes has helped with the margins of victory.

"I think that's big, coupled with the fact that we've expanded services with other revenue," Schade said.

He said he believes the Erie County Health Department is one of the top health departments in the nation.

"I like to think we're on top of our game here locally," Schade said.

The health department gets local support from three separate levies, 0.2-mill, 0.3-mill and 0.5-mill. They add up to a 1-mill levy that brings in about $2.2 million a year.

The three levies generate about 28 percent of the department's annual budget, which in 2016 was about $7.3 million. Levies used to generate about 40 percent of the budget, but the health department has been aggressive about creating new programs and finding state and federal funding to support it.

Despite not raising taxes, the health department has been able to create a dental clinic to serve people who otherwise could not afford dental care. The department also recently began construction of a new detox center designed to provide a medically-supervised place for addicts to wean themselves off of drugs.

Erie County Health Department levy

• What: A 0.2-mill, five-year renewal levy that will generate about $430,000 a year for current expenses.

• Cost: It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $6.13 a year, the same that’s paid now.

•For: 23,907

•Against: 11,446

