Huron County voters approve health department levy

Unofficial results show that the levy passed by about 600 votes. Passage of the levy means the agency will get another $203,630 every year.

“I’m more than a little bit excited about it,” said William Knapp, president of the health board.

Health officials had not campaigned for the levy, believing health department’s efforts should speak for themselves.

“There was absolutely no push,” Knapp said.

Citizens in Huron County apparently realize the health department provides vital services, Knapp said.

“They appreciate the fact the health department is there for the county,” he said.

Huron County Public Health had sought passage of the levy after going for 20 years without a raise in taxes.

The agency has sought to live within its means. It had 45 employees in 2006 and now has 23. Employees have not had a pay increase for several years.

But the agency felt compelled to go to the voters to seek new revenues after it noticed it was having trouble attracting and retaining new employees because its pay rates were not competitive, said Tim Hollinger, Huron County's health commissioner, in an interview earlier this year.

Lack of money also has hampered the agency's ability to be as aggressive in fighting the opioid addiction epidemic as it would like to be, Hollinger said.

• What: Huron County Public Health replacement levy, 0.5-mill over 10 years. It would produce $535,808 a year, up $203,630 from the two levies it replaces.

• Cost: For a $100,000 homeowner is $17.50 a year, versus $8.63 a year for the two levies that would be replaced.

• For: 11,215

• Against: 10,623