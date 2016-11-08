logo

Firelands Regional Medical Center

Firelands to host job fair

Register • Today at 4:33 PM

SANDUSKY — Firelands Regional Medical Center will host a job fair from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Nov. 17 in in the Mylander Conference Room, 1111 Hayes Ave.

At the job fair, attendees will be able to meet with representatives from various departments, including but not limited to  Nursing, Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services (Outpatient Behavioral Health), Firelands Physician Group (medical assistants, medical scribes), Registration, Centralized Scheduling, Laboratory, Respiratory Therapy, Security,  Housekeeping, Dietary and more. 

Refreshments will be available.

Attendees should pre-register for the event by calling 419-557-6262. Visit firelands.com for information.

Recommended for You