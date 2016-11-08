Firelands to host job fair

At the job fair, attendees will be able to meet with representatives from various departments, including but not limited to Nursing, Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services (Outpatient Behavioral Health), Firelands Physician Group (medical assistants, medical scribes), Registration, Centralized Scheduling, Laboratory, Respiratory Therapy, Security, Housekeeping, Dietary and more.

Refreshments will be available.

Attendees should pre-register for the event by calling 419-557-6262. Visit firelands.com for information.