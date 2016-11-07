Narcan recall announced

There are many atomizers that are not subject to this recall. However, Huron County Public Health is asking anyone who has received a Project DAWN kit to please check lot numbers of any nasal atomizers in their kits.

The affected lot numbers are: 160108, 160231, 160440, 160708,160117, 160300, 160500, 160718, 160126, 160313, 160518, 160728, 160145, 160327, 160602, 160800, 160146, 160400, 160611, 160804, 160200, 160409, 160621, 160814,160219, 160422, 160631, 160816, 160225, 160432, 160701 and 160823.

If it is discovered that a Project DAWN kit distributed by HCPH contained a nasal atomizer with an affected lot number, HCPH will replace the nasal atomizer. Please bring the nasal atomizer to HCPH’s Community Health Division at 180 Milan Ave, Suite 8, Norwalk, OH 44857.

Do not discard the medication, as the recall only affects the nasal atomizer. For any questions call 419-668-1652 Ext. 500.