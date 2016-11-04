Huron Township weeds out medical marijuana

During a recent public meeting, all three trustees voted to permanently ban those cultivating, processing, selling and dispensing the substance anywhere within township limits.

The local legislation supersedes a state law, going into effect earlier this year, allowing pre-approved patients to inhale marijuana in non-smoking form, such as vapor, for certain chronic health conditions. It would bar them from either smoking or growing it at home.

The state law includes a provision allowing political subdivisions, such as Huron Township, to institute a temporary or permanent ban of medical marijuana. Sandusky, Vermilion and Perkins Township also approved something similar, a 12-month moratorium, in recent weeks.

Even if officials representing these areas didn’t approve a ban, people in Ohio still can’t legally get high.

“It will take at least a year for the state to establish their regulations,” Sandusky assistant planner Casey Sparks said. “It is our general understanding that a general resident after Sept. 8 still could not buy or sell, cultivate or process it because the state hasn’t established regulations yet.”

A Q&A on medical marijuana in Ohio

Q: What is a medical marijuana moratorium?

A: When the state law took effect in September, cities and towns could move to ban dispensaries or limit the number of them.

Licensed cultivators, processors, dispensaries and testing laboratories could not be within 500 feet of schools, churches, public libraries, playgrounds or parks.

Employers could continue to enforce drug-testing policies and maintain drug-free workplaces. Banks that provide services to marijuana-related entities would be protected from criminal prosecution.

Q: Who recommends the rules for the medical marijuana program?

A: A newly created Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee will help develop regulations and make recommendations.

Its members will represent employers, labor, local law enforcement, caregivers, patients, agriculture, people involved in mental health treatment and people involved in the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction. Others include a nurse, academic researcher, two practicing pharmacists and two practicing physicians. No more than six members can be of the same political party.

The bill dissolves the committee after five years and 30 days.

Q: How long will it take for rules to be adopted?

A: No longer than one year after the bill's effective date. Rules for the licensing of cultivators must happen a few months earlier. The legislation specifies that the medical marijuana program is to be fully operational within two years of the bill.

Q: Who will regulate the program?

A: The Ohio Department of Commerce, State Medical Board and Board of Pharmacy will all play a role:

• The commerce department will oversee licensing of marijuana cultivators, processors and testing labs.

• The pharmacy board will license dispensaries and register patients and their caregivers and set up a hotline to take questions from patients and caregivers.

• The medical board would issue certificates to physicians seeking to recommend treatment with medical marijuana.

Source: The Associated Press