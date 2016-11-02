TBH offers Diabetes Review

From 3-4 p.m., participants can take part in the Diabetes Update & Review, where they will learn from Denise Bullion, RN, CDE, about nutrition, medications, exercise, handling unexpected illnesses and other diabetes self-management, along with the 5 M’s of diabetes care: motion, monitoring, meals, medication and management.

Then, from 4-5 p.m., the public is invited to “Tailgating and Testing Your Sugar Knowledge” with guest speaker Patti Keller, RD, LD, CDE.

For information or to register, call 419-483-4040 ext. 4303.