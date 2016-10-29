Health dept. announces November schedule

• Birth and death certificate issuance will occur daily from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• WIC (Women, Infants and Children) services are by appointment only from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling 419-334-6363.

• Immunizations will be performed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays at the Fremont clinic, from 9:20 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Michael’s Church in Gibsonburg and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Clyde Christian Church. Immunization appointments must be made by calling 419-334-6367.

• At the Fremont site, there will be family planning clinics by appointment only from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays — with the exception of Thanksgiving — and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 18. Appointments can be made by calling 419-334-6355. The Tiffin site will offer family planning clinics from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, and appointments can be made by calling 419-447-3691.

Other services are available by appointment only. They include Help Me Grow services (419-334-6314), environmental services (419-334-6381), public health nursing services (419-334-6377), sexually transmitted disease clinics and HIV counseling and testing (419-334-6355 for both).

The next Board of Health meeting will be 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Board of Health offices, 2000 Countryside Drive, Fremont. The Board of Health will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving.