Agency offers help with health care navigation

According to a recent release from Toledo/Lucas County CareNet, navigators are certified and licensed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Ohio Department of Insurance. Their services are free, and they are required to be completely fair and impartial when helping consumers shop for the best health coverage for them.

Open enrollment for 2017 coverage runs from Nov. 1-Jan. 31, but for coverage to start Jan. 1, residents must sign up by Dec. 15. Enrollment in Medicaid coverage for consumers with limited incomes is open year-round.

For information on the Health Insurance Marketplace, visit healthcare.gov. To find a local assister, visit getcoveredamerica.org/connector.