Health department says Maui Sands has fixed its cockroach issues

The restaurant had been shut down for weeks as the resort on U.S. 250 near Ohio 2 battled a cockroach infestation. Technically, the restaurant had been voluntarily closed at the health department's request, although health officials made it clear that they would order a shutdown if the business did not comply, said Robert England, chief environmental public health officer for the Erie County Health Department.

On Thursday afternoon, the health department carried out another inspection, one that last about an hour and a half. Sanitarians found "no evidence of any infestation associated with the licensed areas of the facility," England said.

As a result, the health department gave the waterpark the green light to reopen its kitchen.

"We said if they chose to reopen, we would not object to that," England said.

The hotel then reopened its restaurant.

England said that Maui Sands will be subject to other inspections to make sure the problem has been solved. The health department does not announce the timing of its follow up inspections.

"I'll tell you what I told them: I would expect an inspection for followup sooner rather than later," England said.

He said that Nick Vaughn, the water park's general manager, has been cooperative.

Vaughn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

England said cockroaches at Maui Sands had been an issue for several months.

After the problem got worse, health officials went to the health board in September. The board voted to give the health commissioner, Pete Schade, the authority to take action if necessary.

England said Maui Sands had made the mistake of using one pest control business to control insects in the kitchen while hiring another business to deal with the rest of the property.

Unfortunately, such an approach allows the insects to migrate from one area of the property to another as they come under attack. England said the health department encouraged Maui Sands to hire one company that would deal with the entire property.

England said the health department is not dealing with cockroach issues right now at any other Erie County location, and he said such problems are fairly rare.

"For the most part, operators and establishments that maintain a close relationship with a licensed pest control operator and have continued ongoing treatments typically don't have ongoing issues with pests of any kind," he said.