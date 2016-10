Cleanings, minimum extraction, fillings, digital X-rays and oral exams will be provided free of charge on Nov. 11 by local dentist Dr. Julia Roberts. Patients must bring a current copy of their medical history to their appointment.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are a limited number available. Appointments must be made by Nov. 10 by contacting the Huron County Veterans Service Office, 130 Shady Lane Drive in Norwalk, at 419-668-4150.