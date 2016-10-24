Firelands gets $528,000 addiction screening grant

The grant to the hospital's Counseling and Recovery Services operation is the third annual Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment grant Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services has given to the hospital. Since 2014, the grant has allowed Firelands to screen 15,888 Erie County residents. Out of those folks, an additional 26 percent have gone on to receive additional screening, said Jessica Richards, project manager at Firelands for SBIRT.

It's important to try to catch people who have substance abuse problems and to give them a chance to get treatment, said Karen Russell, site director for Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Erie County.

"The early intervention is key," said Russell, who noted that doctors don't wait until people with diabetes or heart disease have reached the end stages before beginning treatment.

"Why do we wait that long for addiction? Somebody doesn't have to hit rock bottom before we begin talking to them," Russell said.

In some cases, the screening can find people before they realize they have a serious problem, or before they have made up their minds to do something about it, Russell said.

The early intervention avoids the stigma of having to come to a mental health facility, she said. "It seems a lot less threatening."

The screening consists of asking a series of questions. A "Yes" answer to any of them, such as asking a man if he has had more than five alcoholic drinks in a single day, can lead to further screening.

"We are able to reach them, have a candid conversation with them about this, and get them into services, should they want to," Richards said.

Screening has taken place in the hospital, in doctor's offices and at the urgent care clinic and recently expanded into the emergency room and the health departments in Huron and Sandusky counties.

The hospital's ability to treat substance abusers may be expanding soon because of a planned change in Medicaid reimbursement from the state.

Until now, Firelands has concentrated on treating patients who have a dual diagnosis of substance abuse and mental health issues.

State of Ohio officials are saying that under a Medicaid redesign in 2017, to allow better access to care for addicts and alcoholics who haven't been diagnosed with a mental health condition, Russell said.

Firelands officials are waiting to hear the details.

"That's what they're saying. We're hoping it comes to fruition," Russell said.