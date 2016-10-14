logo
Veterans Day

Dentist offers free services to veterans

SANDUSKY — Nov. 11 is “Make a Vet Smile Day” in Sandusky. 

On that day, Stefano Dental, located at 1617 W. Bogart Road, Suite 1, in Sandusky, will be closed to the public but open to veterans from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The office will provide free dentistry, including dental X-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals and extractions on a first-come, first-served basis to veterans presenting valid military ID. 

With a limited amount of time, only the most acutely affected teeth will be addressed and a comprehensive treatment plan is not included, meaning individuals may need follow-up care with their regular dentist. 

Patients are asked to bring a current list of medications and allergies. 

