Details on research progress will be the highlight of a program from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road.

The event, co-sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, and Serving Our Seniors, will offer an overview of ongoing research, including clinical trials. The information is geared toward families and interested community members.

Call 800-272-3900 to register for the free program.