Recovery’s role model

The guard asked Darden to repeat himself.

Darden, in a stern and profound voice, calmly echoed the five-word sentence once more.

“I want my bond canceled,” Darden told the guard.

No matter innocent or guilty, former jail administrator Todd Dempsey never heard an inmate make such a declaration to remain confined.

The shocking statement, while effectively incriminating himself, also represents a monumental date — maybe the most important — in Darden’s life.

Sept. 15, 2000, marks his recovery date, when he took a personal oath and banned himself from consuming alcohol and drugs ever again.

“I knew I couldn’t go back out onto the streets because someone was going to get hurt, and they were going to get hurt bad,” Darden said. “I told Dempsey, ‘Do everything in your will to get my bond canceled and keep me locked up.’”

Darden’s decision placed him behind bars for the next 12 years.

But since his release, Darden — who’s spent 36 of his 66 years on this Earth imprisoned mostly because of drug-related charges — has blossomed into a true role model for the area’s addiction recovery movement.

The husband, father and expecting grandfather obtained a college degree, perfected his craft as a barber, discovered religion as a true saving grace and leads local recovery-related events.

Darden shared his personal story during a recent sit-down interview with the Register. He hopes others, especially those suffering from destructive drug and alcohol abuse, can embrace a sober lifestyle like him.

“For so long, I was using and doing all the wrong things to try to be successful, but there is no shortcut to success,” the Sandusky resident said. “I wasn’t using my information or my knowledge to help me in my life experiences. I was making bad choices and allowing myself to be in the presence of people and things that didn’t have my best interest in mind.”

“I needed to change something about my life, and my life badly needed to change.”

Early struggles

Darden first dabbled with addictive products at the tender age of 15.

Sipping on beers and smoking marijuana, however, wasn’t enough for the teenager who grew up in Sandusky.

In just two years’ time, he graduated to experimenting with more dangerous substances, including acid, methamphetamine and mushrooms.

“It was the ‘60s,” Darden said. “In the ‘60s, people were doing drugs everywhere.”

Turning to these substances helped him cope with a rocky upbringing.

“I was coming out of a single-parent home,” Darden said. “My father was removed from the home, and me and my mom went through some domestic stuff. I went to go live with my father, and I was rejected by him. From that point, everything in my life went downhill.”

The rejection drew Darden to try new, more damaging drugs, such as cocaine and crack cocaine.

By 18, he received his first of several drug felony charges in life, which landed him a four-year prison stint in Lima and Mansfield.

Upon leaving, Darden didn’t want to straighten out and sober up. Instead he continued wandering deeper down a dangerous path.

“I got into and stayed in the drug life,” he said. “I started snorting lines of cocaine. I started selling heroin. I was partying for two or three years and ended back in prison. And in prison, my abuse continued, smoking marijuana and taking pills.”

Darden’s charges run the judicial gamut: armed robbery, theft, parole violation, attempted aggravated burglary.

He repeated the same cycle — use drugs, get caught, go to prison, leave prison, resume drug abuse — three times over.

It wasn’t until just before his fourth prison sentence Darden realized he could no longer live this type of life.

Apology accepted

In 2000, Darden went to go purchase some drugs from an associate named JG. JG’s name has been shortened to protect his identity.

Things then got out of hand.

“He gave me some drugs that weren’t right, and an argument developed,” Darden said. “I ended up beating him up and taking a pistol from him. I couldn’t keep my habits under control.”

A judge convicted Darden of robbery, intimidation of a witness, receiving stolen property, theft and tampering with evidence. The crimes carried a 12-year sentence.

Darden knew he could no longer sustain a lifestyle fueled by addictive substances.

Before heading to prison in Lorain and later Toledo, Darden made his life-altering proclamation in the Erie County jail, requesting his bond be revoked.

“I just had this epiphany about my life, and I started examining my life and looking at myself,” Darden said.

The revelation hit the fast-track upon Darden accepting and practicing Christianity.

“I was raised up in church, and I always believed God was real, but I did not know how real God was,” Darden said. “All of this stuff started happening to me, leading me and telling me this is what I needed to do to save my life. So I became concerned with saving my life.”

Darden credits his faith to miraculously curing a longtime lung illness impairing his breathing.

“I was laying down (in prison), and it was really quiet. All of a sudden I felt this electricity run through my body and heard a humming in my ear,” Darden said. “The next day, I went to the hospital for an X-ray and an imprint on my lungs that had been there disappeared, and I no longer felt any pain.”

But one prayer he often recited went unanswered. Rather than blaming JG for his transgressions, Darden sought forgiveness from him.

“I remember praying and telling God should I ever see him again, I would ask him to forgive me,” Darden said.

Darden luckily came face-to-face with JG. It just so happened JG ended up in the same prison intensive care unit where Darden once stayed.

“When I saw him, we talked, and I told him my life had changed,” Darden said. “I gave my life to Christ and asked if he would forgive me for what I did.”

JG accepted Darden’s apology — and then Darden could finally begin to forgive himself as well.

“It made me feel good about myself,” Darden said. “I felt good about what I had done. It’s like my life’s mission was complete.”

But his resurrected life had only begun.

Living a sober life

Darden, who from 1970 to 2012 spent 36 years in prison, needed to find a new purpose.

So he turned to education.

Darden enrolled in criminal justice classes at BGSU Firelands, where he eventually earned an associate’s degree. He also earned business and culinary degrees from Marion Technical and Hocking colleges.

“I wanted to get more information about things in the system so I could help people,” Darden said. “I wanted to be a mentor so I can help other people and young men who are going back and forth to prison.”

At BGSU Firelands, he became a de facto professor of sorts, as students relied on his prison experience to help guide them.

“Halfway through the semester, Alphonso revealed to the people in class that he was in prison,” said Mary Beth Wade-Jones, a BGSU Firelands adjunct instructor who taught Darden’s criminal justice class. “A lot of those students got to know Alphonso, and he gave them a different understanding of how things worked in the prison. He would talk to parolees and tell them what to do and what not to do because he cares about people.”

Wade-Jones noted Darden, during his free time, also organized voter registration drives on campus and would help ex-felons understand the voting process.

“His real-life experiences also helped students understand that the people coming out of the system are human beings,” she said. “He is very focused on helping people who come out of prison to find their recovery.”

Darden’s goodwill also spreads in other community facets. He’s a peer supporter, meaning Darden helps coach others on how to stay sober.

“It would be really difficult to spend 36 years in prison and to change your life without having a sense of dedication, and I see that in Alphonso,” said Joey Supina, the director at Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center.

Darden, now 16-plus years sober, often participates in meetings and other programs sponsored by Artisans, a nonprofit advocating for recovery solutions. For instance, he walked and spoke at last month’s Recovery Walk in downtown Sandusky.

‘I can’t think of a better example of someone to turn to for help for recovery than Alphonso,” Supina said. “I see him in action. I interact with him on a daily basis. He is truly living the life he wants to live and doing the right things.”

With positive people, such as Supina in his life, Darden’s able to remain strong on his ever-evolving road to recovery.

But he’s received the greatest amount of support from his wife, Patrice Darden.

The couple has been married for 34 years, and Patrice, time and again, chose to stay with Alphonso despite him entering and exiting jail or prison so many times.

“I stuck with him because I believed in him,” Patrice said. “We have a true connection. Plus if he came home, and I was with someone else, he wouldn’t have had that.”

Hearing those words made Darden a bit emotional.

“I’m happy about my life right now,” said Darden, as he held Patrice’s hand on a walk through Shoreline Park, one of the couple’s favorite spots to relax. He also goes there for stress-relief and to find solace. “Your most painful experience is your best learning experience, and we all have to realize that.”

Darden, who still cuts hair on the side, plans on staying active in the local recovery scene for his entire life.

“Sobriety saved my life,” Darden said. “It gave me clarity about my life that I never had before. To be able to share that with others so perhaps they can have the same clarity in life is a good thing. In prison, I was inspired to invite God in my life. Leaving there, I remain inspired to help my community that I was taken away from for so long.”

