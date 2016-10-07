Huron County's health department asks voters for more money

"We just didn't feel we would be comfortable going another 10 years on the same money," said Tim Hollinger, Huron County's health commissioner.

When Hollinger took over as the health commissioner in 2006, the health agency had 45 employees. Now, it's down to 23.

The health department has looked for other opportunities to save money, Hollinger said.

"Fisher-Titus provides us a facility to work out of down in Willard," he said. "They don't charge us rent."

The health department has kept down costs by not giving raises to its employees for several years. As a result, wages are no longer competitive, and many employees are being hired away, particularly nurses and sanitarians, Hollinger said.

Lack of money also means the health department cannot be as aggressive in fighting opioid addiction as it would like, Hollinger said.

He said he is not actively campaigning for the issue or asking employees at the health department to campaign. Instead, Huron County Public Health has chosen to "campaign" by doing its best to serve the people of the county, Hollinger said.

"By our every day doing of our jobs, we campaign," he said. "We don't really talk about the levy. We just do our job every day."

Here are facts about the levy:

The issue: 0.5-mill, ten-year renewal levy for carrying on the programs of Huron County Public Health.

• Replaces two separate levies with a voted rates of .30 and .20, although over the years the effective rates have become less. A third .25-mill levy that doesn't expire until 2019 would remain.

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner is $17.50 a year, versus $8.63 a year for the two levies that would be replaced.

• Would produce $535,808 a year, $203,630 more than the current two levies it would replace.

(All numbers courtesy Roland Tkach, Huron County auditor. For a list of all of the levies in Huron County on the November 2016 ballot, and the cost of each for an owner of a $100,000 home, go to www.huroncountyauditor.org).