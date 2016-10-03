Groundbreaking planned for detox center in Sandusky

The $2 million, 16-bed facility will be in a new two-story building that will be on the health department's Superior Street campus. It's scheduled to open next summer. Health commissioner Pete Schade said he hopes for a mild winter that will allow construction to proceed speedily.

"This is a big stepping stone for not only Erie County but our region," he said.

Schade said he'll put up a tent for the ceremony and said he's expecting around 100 people.

"They will be able to see an artist's rendition of what the building will look like," Schade said. "I want to provide an assurance to the community we're doing something about this problem."

STAR Inc., an Amherst company, will design and build the detox center, which will provide a medically-supervised place for addicts to shed their addictions before obtaining further treatment and offer a humane alternative to detoxing in local jails.

Schade said the local organizations that provide drug treatment and support such as Bayshore Counseling Services, Firelands Regional Medical Center and Sandusky Artisans will be offered office space in the new building.

Although the health department took the lead in developing the center, it has been able to enlist partners in helping to pay for it.

Two local organizations, the Erie County commissioners and the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties each pledged $500,000 toward the $2 million construction cost. Another $500,000 is coming from a new state grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The health department is funding the other $500,000 itself.

Schade said the health department will take responsibility for making sure the operating costs of the detox center are covered.