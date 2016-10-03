Flu season's arrived, get your shot

That's the word from the Erie County Health Department, the Ottawa County Health Department, and from the federal government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that flu outbreaks can begin as soon as October, so that now's a good time to get a shot. The antibodies don't develop until about two weeks after the shot.

Heather Westcott, R.N., director of primary care and clinic services for the Erie County Health Department, also recommends getting a flu vaccination now.

The CDC recommends getting your flu vaccine from an injection. The nasal spray vaccine is less effective and should not be used, the CDC says.

There are two kinds of flu vaccine. The trivalent vaccines protect against three flu viruses, while the quadrivalent vaccines protect against four flu viruses.

The CDC says it doesn't care which vaccine you use.

"There is no preference for one vaccine over another among the recommended, approved injectable influenza vaccines. There are many vaccine options to choose from, but the most important thing is for all people 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine every year," the CDC says on its "Key Facts About Seasonal Flu Vaccine" page.

The Erie County Health Department, however, stocks only the quadrivalent vaccine, figuring that protection against four kinds of flu is better than protection against three kinds.

"People should be aware of what vaccine they are getting and should ask questions," Westcott said. "Do you want to be protected against three strands or four strands?"

Many commercial providers offer the trivalent because it's cheaper, she said.

The Ottawa County Health Department has the same philosophy and also gives out quadrivalent flu shots, said Nancy Osborn, Ottawa County's health commissioner.

"We're urging people to get their flu shots," she said.

The Erie County Health Department accepts all forms of insurance; if you have insurance, there is no payment, as the insurance company will cover it. If you don't have insurance, low-fee shots are available.

"If someone needs a flu shot, we'll find a way to get it for them," said Pete Schade, Erie County's health commissioner. "It's not something we're interested in making a profit on."

To schedule a flu shot at the Erie County Health Department, call 419-626-5623, ext. 174, or toll free at (888) 399-6065.

The Ottawa County Health Department also has flu vaccine in stock and has clinic openings on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. For an appointment, call (419) 734-6800, or toll free in Ottawa County at 800-788-8803. Ottawa County asks for cash payments of $35 at the time of service, with patients responsible for asking the insurance company for reimbursement.