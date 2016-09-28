Acclaimed musician performing in Sandusky tonight

SANDUSKY — A big birthday bash is planned to celebrate Genesis by the Lake’s one-year anniversary.

Members overseeing the Vermilion Township sober-living community scheduled Rock Sober Feast for 6 p.m. Sept. 28.

The $60 ticket, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit, includes:

• An exclusive performance to watch Michael McDermott, an acclaimed musician and renowned songwriter, to perform at the Sandusky State Theatre.

• Appetizers and small dishes specially prepared by several local restaurant.

“This night is to celebrate everything we’ve been through,” Genesis vice president Susan Prentice said. She and Genesis board member Scott Stevenson organized the event. “We also wanted to bring Michael in because he is in recovery himself. He understands what recovery is all about.”

McDermott, in a one-on-one interview with the Register, expressed his enthusiasm for performing in Sandusky.

“I’m two years clean and sober, so obviously recovery was a lifesaver and a game-changer for me,” McDermott said. “So when they asked me to do this, it was a no-brainer. They are lovely people and have been through a lot. I jumped at the chance to help any way I could.”

McDermott, who earlier this month had a No. 1 record in Europe, encourages people to speak with him about their sobriety at next week’s show.

“What I tell people is life gets better,” he said. “I got so ashamed, and I was so careless. But now I realize that life is beautiful, but it’s hard to see when you are in total darkness. It gets better if you can get through it.”

Want to go?

What: Rock Sober Feast with a special performance by acclaimed musician and renowned songwriter Michael McDermott

Where: Sandusky State Theatre state room, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 28

Cost: $60, which includes the price for the show and food

Contact: 419-626-1950 for ticket information