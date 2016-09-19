Recovery empowers locals

For Mary Beth Wade-Jones, it means coping with everyday challenges without resorting to unhealthy toxins.

“I’m in long-term recovery, and part of that means I don’t use drugs and alcohol to deal with my anxiety and depression.”

For Jessie Mack, it means hitting life’s reset button.

“Recovery, for me, has been getting my life back and helping my friends who are still struggling,” Mack said. “It hasn’t been very long in my recovery, but I’m trying really hard to be a positive reinforcement.”

For Kenn Bower Jr., it means being a family man.

“Recovery is being a father, a husband and being in the community,” said Bower while holding his young daughter, Isabella.

And for Alphonso Darden, it means being a free man.

“Recovery to me is coming home from prison,” Darden said. “Thirty-six years in prison is a long time. When I was there, recovery wasn’t even a word that crossed my lips. But now it’s how I live life. I’m standing here, loving where I’m at because of recovery.”

For the 400 or so people attending Saturday’s Recovery Walk in Sandusky, everyone’s story is different — and not one had a hint of fiction — on why they sought recovery in their lives.

But their narratives all sought the same ending.

In its third year, the Recovery Walk represents a public outreach initiative to raise awareness for the region’s drug epidemic and provide local treatment solutions.

“We want to make sure recovery becomes a reality,” said Joey Supina, director at Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center, the event’s main sponsor.

Located in downtown Sandusky, the nonprofit Artisans — at the forefront of providing outlets for community members coping with addiction and mental health issues — offers sponsors, meetings, guidance and other resources to provide support for those suffering. Most, if not all, of Artisans’ services are free.

“We have politicians on our side,” Supina said. “We have our law enforcement on our side. But most importantly, we have the community on our side.”

