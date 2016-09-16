HCPH provides tips for preventing oak mite bites

According to an HCPH release, the small, insect-like creature does not transmit disease; however, its bites can cause red, itchy bumps that look similar to chigger bites but, unlike chigger bites, usually appear on the neck, arms or upper torso.

To avoid being bitten by oak mites, HCPH recommends avoiding oak trees or nearby lawns where mites may have fallen — a single infested oak tree can shed thousands of mites in a day — and wearing long sleeves and covering up when outdoors.

To lessen the possibility of being bitten after spending time outdoors:

• Place clothes in the dryer on medium heat for 10-15 minutes, which will help to kill any mites that may have fallen on clothing.

• Take a warm, soapy shower, to wash off any mites that may still be on the skin. The oak mite doesn’t bite immediately, so showering right away could prevent an itchy welt the next day.

“The oak mite is an inconvenience, but does not pose a serious threat to humans or the environment,” the release states. The creatures are likely to remain in the area until the season’s first frost.

For information about oak mites and other pests visit huroncohealth.com.