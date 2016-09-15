Medicare Check-Up Day event coming to Sandusky

In anticipation of Medicare’s annual open enrollment and the questions it brings, the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, will host a free Medicare Check-Up Day event at noon Sept. 23 at the Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St. in Sandusky.

During the event, which is a presentation only, attendees can also learn more about recent Medicare plan changes and financial assistance programs, along with how to protect their Medicare card and detect and report fraudulent behavior.

For Medicare information, contact OSHIIP from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-800-686-1578, call Medicare 24/7 at 1-800-MEDICARE or visit medicare.gov.

For a complete listing of Medicare Check-Up Day events, visit insurance.ohio.gov/Consumer/OSHIIP/SitePages/CheckUpDays.aspx.