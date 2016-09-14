Take steps for sobriety at Saturday's Recovery Walk

So Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center leaders invite everyone — no matter one day or five decades clean — to participate in the third annual Recovery Walk.

The walk, spanning less than 1 mile, starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the downtown Sandusky Center, 138 E. Market St.

The event represents a public outreach initiative to raise awareness for the region’s drug epidemic and provide local treatment solutions.

“Recovery is a process … and is achieved by individuals leading self-directed lives and reaching their full potential,” center director Joey Supina said.

The nonprofit Artisans — at the forefront of providing outlets for community members coping with addiction and mental health issues — offers sponsors, meetings, guidance and other resources to provide support for those suffering. Most, if not all, of Artisans’ services are free.

Want to go?

What: The third annual Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center Recovery Walk

Where: The walk, which is less than 1 mile, starts at Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center, 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, and ends at Shoreline Park.

When: Saturday with:

• Registration starting at 8 a.m.

• The walk starting at 9 a.m.

• Presentations and speeches starting at about 9:30 a.m.

Who: Anyone, including those in recovery, can attend the event

Register: Visit artisansrecoveryctr.com/timesheet or call 419-621-9377

Cost: Free

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel