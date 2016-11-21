The conversation continues to improve six Sandusky neighborhoods

Starting in early December, a second round of brainstorming sessions begin.

During the first batch of meetings, a few weeks ago, city officials listened to challenges residents face in six residential zones. The workers also heard what types of upgrades these citizens want in their neighborhoods.

The next set of meetings, six in total, or one for each neighborhood, will further allow residents to provide additional feedback on improvements.

Possible upgrades could include smoother streets, newer playgrounds, better walkability access and overall safer areas.

“We are looking forward to hearing more input from neighborhood residents as well as reviewing possible ideas and solutions (our consulting firm) has come up with for each neighborhood,” city neighborhood outreach coordinator Talon Flohr said.

Officials encourage people to attend the meetings.

“The more who attend the meetings, the better information we will have when we move forward,” city manager Eric Wobser said. “This will be the first opportunity for residents to see and give feedback on initial ideas from the consultants.”

A need for the neighborhoods

The meetings represent a major component for Sandusky’s new neighborhood initiative, which aims to enhance several residential zones between now and 2021. Money from the city’s budget paired with a $350,000 donation from the Dorn Foundation are paying for the initiative.

Sandusky’s ongoing master plan, called the bicentennial vision process, calls for vastly improving, and in some cases overhauling, neighborhoods.

Each neighborhood selected for upgrades in this plan between now and 2021 stands to receive:

• An individualized beautification overhaul, which can include community gardens, tree plantings and public art displays

• Connectivity improvements, which can include sidewalks and bike paths

• An anchor project, which can include a revitalized park or private redevelopment taking place in the neighborhood

• Targeted programs designed to improve neighborhood housing

Neighborhood meeting schedule

Neighborhood: First to Fifth streets

• Boundaries: First Street to the north, Sycamore Line to the west; McKinley to the east; and Cleveland Road to the south

• When: 5 p.m. Dec. 6

• Meeting location: Sandusky Fire Station No. 1, 600 W. Market St., Sandusky

Neighborhood: Cove District

• Boundaries: Sandusky Bay and Battery Park to the north; Meigs Street to the west; the Sandusky Bay, including the cove area to the east; and First Street to the south

• When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6

• Meeting location: Sandusky Fire Station No. 1, 600 W. Market St., Sandusky

Neighborhood: South of Kilbourne

• Boundaries: Elm Street to the north; Columbus Avenue to the west; the 400 blocks of Reese Street, Neil Street, Scott Street, and Finch Street to the east; and Boalt Street to the south

• When: 5 p.m. Dec. 8

• Meeting location: Sandusky Fire Station No. 1, 600 W. Market St., Sandusky

Neighborhood: Garden District

• Boundaries: Monroe Street to the north, including Central Park; Shelby Street to the west; Hayes Avenue to the east; and Depot Street to the south.

• When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8

• Meeting location: Sandusky Fire Station No. 1, 600 W. Market St., Sandusky

Neighborhood: West Side

• Boundaries: Lions Park to the north; the area of Lasalle Street, Marquette Street, Bennett Avenue and Cement Avenue to Thorpe Drive to Venice Heights Boulevard and Pinewood Drive to the west; U.S. 6 to the south; and Harbor Boulevard to the east.

• When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14

• Meeting location: Sandusky Fire Station No. 1, 600 W. Market St., Sandusky

Neighborhood: South Side

• Boundaries: Mills Street to the west; Seavers Way to the north; Hayes Avenue to the east; and Perkins Avenue to the south. This area will also concentrate in the area north on Mills Street, Camp Street, and Hayes Avenue.

• When: 6 p.m. Dec. 15

• Meeting location: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky

