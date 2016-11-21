State won't fund disputed Erie County highway project

Representatives from the state’s development services agency rejected a grant request to analyze possible infrastructure improvements on Ohio 4.

Back in September, county commissioners Tom Ferrell and Bill Monaghan committed $73,000 in taxpayer funds for a traffic study on the state highway.

Several issues, however, arise as to why Ferrell and Monaghan would support a thorough look into possible improvements on Ohio 4 from West Perkins Avenue to the Ohio Turnpike.

Among the problems:

• The Ohio Department of Transportation, which ultimately determines if improvements are warranted on Ohio 4, previously noted upgrades, such as a road widening, aren’t necessary at this time.

• The state, and not a local government, would normally pay for such a study and cover, if necessary, possible construction expenses.

• Ferrell and Monaghan ignored the state recommendation and hired a private firm, Poggemeyer Design Group, to perform an analysis.

• Poggemeyer chose to conduct a traffic count during Ohio Bike Week, arguably the busiest period all year. A higher traffic count would generally dictate the need for improvements.

• Poggemeyer remains the one go-to engineering firm all throughout Ferrell’s 27-year reign in office. The firm has received millions of taxpayer dollars thanks to Ferrell’s continued backing.

• It’s not known what the possible or desired outcome of this study would be.

• It’s not a guarantee any action from this study would occur.

• The county has no extra money at this time to subsidize possible improvements on local roads, let alone a state highway.

Ferrell and Monaghan, who routinely ignore media inquiries seeking comment, failed to return multiple phone calls placed on their cellphones.

Their colleague, county commissioner Pat Shenigo, who voted against spending local funds on a study, did comment.

“It’s no surprise that the state wouldn’t fund a study on a road, Ohio 4, that the Ohio Department of Transportation has already studied,” Shenigo said.

Shenigo’s new comment draws parallels to public statements he made two months ago when Ferrell and Monaghan earmarked county funds on a questionable state highway project.

“This is a total waste of money,” Shenigo said. “Even if using these inflated traffic counts show that improvements are needed, there is still no money to do improvements. This is an ODOT road. Normally, improvements to a highway are done after development occurs. You don’t build the road and hope that the commercial development follows.”

