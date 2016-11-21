Port Clinton seeks medical marijuana ban

The state passed a law Sept. 8 allowing pre-approved patients to inhale marijuana in non-smoking form, such as vapor, for certain chronic health conditions. It would prohibit them from either smoking or growing it at home.

The state law includes a provision allowing municipalities to institute a temporary or permanent ban of medical marijuana.

“This issue was originally brought up locally by a concerned citizen during a council meeting,” Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler said. “Council decided to look into it.”

Wheeler said officials need more time to develop rules before allowing medical marijuana in the city. Additionally, city officials want to wait and see how the rest of the state responds to the new law.

“We don’t, for example, want someone to be able to grow marijuana near the schools,” Wheeler said. “We need more time to look at this.”

An ordinance was recently introduced to city council. If approved, officials could enact the ban. Council will discuss the issue during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

