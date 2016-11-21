Danbury to pursue township hall levy in 2017

Trustees placed a one-year 1.65-mill levy on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The levy was necessary to renovate Danbury Township Hall.

But resident’s didn’t support the levy. It lost by only securing 47 percent of the total vote, according to unofficial results.

The levy would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $60 for one year. It would have generated about $500,000.

Trustee Dianne Rozak blamed a lack of information for the levy’s demise.

“By the time the language was put together for the ballot, we really didn’t have much time to communicate with our residents,” Rozak said. “We should have communicated better.”

The hall, which was originally two school buildings, is in need of a facelift. Trustees decided to overhaul the building, rather than build a new hall.

Trustee Charlie Scott said the building needs floor work, revamped beam support, new heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient lighting and a drop ceiling.

Rozak said work won’t continue until a levy is passed.

“Things will remain status quo because we just don’t have the money to continue the renovation,” Rozak said. “Is the place in danger of falling down? No. But we have a lot of issues in the building that need to be addressed.”

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister