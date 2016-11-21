Berlin Heights library raising money to build vestibule

The Milan-Berlin Library has launched a fund raising drive to build a vestibule for the building.

The planned vestibule, seven feet by 21 feet for a total of 147 square feet, will provide two separate sets of doors for patrons to pass through, making the small library more comfortable for patrons and staff inside it, said James Tolbert, the library's director.

In the winter, when the front door is open and the cold air rushes it, it affects people inside the building.

"We're looking at it as a comfort measure for everyone inside the building," Tolbert said. "I think we'll have some real utility savings as well."

The brick exterior of the vestibule is designed to fit in well with the rest of the building. The library has been there since 1911.

"We really want to get some solid brick and masonry work in there," Tolbert said. "We wanted it to fit with the existing charming downtown style of Berlin Heights."

The estimated cost of the vestibule is $40,000 to $50,000, and the library is trying to cover the cost using private donations. The library has raised about $12,000 so far.

"We started raising money this summer," Tolbert said. "We had a kickoff event for that, a fundraiser out at the Quarry Hill winery."

A donation at any level is appreciated, library officials say in a bookmark handed out to library visitors. Checks for tax-deductible donations may be made out to The Friends of the Milan-Berlin library and mailed to the Berlin Public Library, 4 East Main Street, Berlin Heights OH 44814.

Anyone who chips in $100 or more will be recognized with a permanent display inside the library.

The vestibule was designed by Milan architect Dan Frederick, who provided the drawing the library is sharing with potential donors. Frederick designed the improvements and renovations carried out recently at Milan's library building.

"He's a familiar face around here," Tolbert said.