A contract for contractors in Huron

During a recent public meeting, council members approved legislation requiring all such workers or companies to register with city workers before starting a job in Huron.

The rule, taking effect Jan. 1., applies to both residential and commercial realms. It covers home remodeling along with work related to building, plumbing, electrical and the like.

For every job, each contractor must pay $100 per trade.

Mike Spafford, Huron’s assistant to the city manager, explained the initiative’s positives.

“A contractor registration program benefits the community by ensuring contractors doing work in the community are appropriately licensed and insured,” Spafford said. “The purpose of registering contractors is to ensure minimum qualification standards; and to provide for the safety and welfare of the general public; and for owners and occupants of buildings and structures within the city.”

Spafford then touched upon other advantages of the program.

“Once the program is established, the database can serve to provide a list of registered contractors for the general public,” he said. “Appropriate zoning or building permits will not be issued for any project if the contractor listed is not registered with the city.”

