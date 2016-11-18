Monaghan: It's a done deal

Monaghan’s not owning up to saying it’s a done deal, but he made that clear to at least two people: Incoming county commissioner Matt Old and county administrator Pete Daniel.

Old said he first learned about the sweetheart deal Monaghan and Daniel were arranging on Thursday. The property is the old Ability Works building on Galloway Road, and Daniels was negotiating a lease with North Point Educational Services.

“I have asked Pete Daniel and Bill Monaghan to hold off on this decision until January when I take office,” Old told the Register on Friday. “We don't need to rush into this. We should wait until the new commission starts."​

​But Monaghan told him “it’s pretty much a done deal,” Old said, the same sentiment Daniel expressed.

It’s not clear how Monaghan and Daniel could arrange for a deal without prior permission and direction from the commission board. It’s also unknown why Daniel had no defined parameters for the negotiations or a targeted market value.

The property, which at one time housed the Betty Rinderle school, is owned by the county. That makes it a board decision whether to sell or lease, not a decision Monaghan or Daniel can make independently without board approval.

But Daniel also told Doug Crooks, superintendent for North Point, that the lease agreement would be approved by both Monaghan and commissioner Tom Ferrell, suggesting the two commissioners already discussed privately how they would vote before the issue was ever officially brought up for review by the board of commissioners.

That appears to possibly be in violation of the state’s open meeting laws, which are designed to prevent backroom deals by government bodies.

Erie County assistant prosecutors Gary Lickfelt and Gerhard Gross, who both, at one time or another, assisted during the secret lease negotiations, did not respond to a written inquiry sent to them Friday morning about that question and others.

The county prosecutor’s office serves as legal counsel to the county board of commissioners.

Hello, Bill, Tom, Pete?

Monaghan, Ferrell and Daniel have not responded to calls or written inquiries about concerns raised about whether the lease negotiations Daniel conducted in secret are a valid process. They have not responded to telephone messages left for them asking about specifics since Wednesday evening.

Crooks said Friday morning he and his agency were not involved in any secret negotiations, and they were very up front with Daniel about their interest in the property.

“I am not, nor would be involved in secret negotiations,” he said. “I called and inquired about the building.”

Everything North Point did was above-board, he said, but “what happened with Mr. Daniel and the commisioners I am unaware of.”

Old said he’s long supported county health commissioner Pete Schade’s effort to obtain the building for a health and wellness center on the east side of the county that would be similar to the services provided at the health department complex on the west side of the county, including addiction treatment services.

“Nothing in government is a done deal,” Old said. “Why all the sudden now are we in this ‘done deal’ situation? It doesn't have to be done. They just want it to be done. They're trying to ram this through. One last thing.”

Old said Monaghan and Ferrell are making a power play.

“I supported the circle of care for addiction treatment, but they were in secret negotiations for this. I'm just not happy about it.”

The third sitting commissioner, Pat Shenigo, said he wasn’t happy about it, either, and the county board never authorized Daniel or anyone to negotiate a lease with North Point, or anyone else.

Shenigo said he didn’t learn there were negotiations with North Point until just recently when Daniel told him he’d reached a deal. The possible lease agreement — which appears to be way under market value at $3,000 per month — was never discussed at a commission meeting, he said, adding that he was simply baffled by the behind-the-scenes secret dealmaking.

Shhh. Don’t say anything

It’s unknown what’s motivating Ferrell and Monaghan to reach an agreement privately for a county owned property, or why they are in such a rush to make a deal, or why they are so undervaluing the property.

It’s also unclear why they skipped the usual processes of obtaining a market value study to protect taxpayer interests, or why they chose to negotiate in private without board consent.

It’s also unknown why they’re ignoring the county health department’s request to lease or purchase the property, and instead are attempting to circumvent the effort by pre-approving a secret deal. Neither man talked with Schade, the health commissioner, about their decision to ignore his request.

Monaghan claims he supports the recovery movement, but he’s attempted to block the health department in the past on key votes.

12 overdoses, three deaths last week

He and Ferrell have discussed other public business outside the oversight of the commissioners board, pre-arranging votes and approving changes with little or no public discussion.

In 2015 they voted to raise water rates by almost 11 percent and restructure the troubled finances of the water department with just five minutes public discussion. They gave no reasons for the rate hike and provided no explanations for why they were refusing to hold public forums to review the district’s finances or the reasons for the changes.

Ferrell at that time called the water rate hike insignificant and no big deal.

Ferrell, Monaghan and Daniel often shut down and refuse to respond to public inquiries after controversial votes, or explain the reasons for their decisions.