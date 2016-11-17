Fixing fences at Fabens Park

Six ball diamonds received completely new chain-link barriers surrounding the entire playing area, including backstop, side and home run boundaries.

These fields, for youth baseball and softball play, hadn’t received such an upgrade since debuting about 40 years ago.

Before the work started, a good chunk of fencing posed dangers to children playing there. Some areas were rusted, curled up and poked out.

Crews also reconfigured the outfield dimensions at all six spaces, extending home run boundaries further from home plate. Children were slugging balls over the short outfield fences far too often, according to area coaches.

Huron Township provided the entire $150,000 cost. The township partners with the city on park programs.

“This is an example of great collaboration between both areas, and it further improves one of the finest public parks anywhere in the area,” Huron city manager Andy White said.

Fabens Park features a total of nine fields. The park’s other three fields recently received new fencing.

