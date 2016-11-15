Sandusky introduces partial parking ban for recreational vehicles

So Sandusky officials introduced legislation to remove them from plain sight without totally instituting a parking ban for such modes of transportation.

During Monday’s public meeting, city commissioners went through the first of two readings restricting where recreational vehicles can park on private properties in neighborhoods. The second reading is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Sandusky assistant planner Casey Sparks provided an explanation of the proposal:

Q: In a nutshell, what is the proposed law?

CS: Recreational vehicles can be parked on the side and rear yards 3 feet from the side and rear property lines. The proposed legislation proposes the parking of recreational vehicles on a gravel surface in the rear of the property

Q: What is considered a recreation vehicle?

CS: Recreational vehicles include campers; motor homes; boats and boat trailers; personal watercraft and personal watercraft trailers; and buses converted for recreational uses.

Q: Why is this a community concern?

CS: In the past year, we have placed a great deal of effort into code enforcement. This particular issues is one that the code enforcement department often sees during its inspections. Currently, residents are required to park the recreational vehicles on a paved surface in the rear or side yard, Planning staff has proposed the legislation to offer a more cost-effective way for residents to resolve these code enforcement issues.

Q: What do you mean by "cost-effective solution"?

CS: Instead of having to incur the cost of pavement, residents could now utilize gravel in the rear yard as a surface for storage of recreational vehicles.

Q: How will this proposed law change what’s in place today?

CS: As stated, currently residents are required to store recreational vehicles in the rear or side yard 3 feet from any side or rear lot lines. The proposed legislation will allow residents to park recreational vehicles in the rear yard on a gravel surface 3 feet from and side or rear property lines with approval of planning staff. Residents are still permitted to park recreational vehicles on a paved surface in the side yard or rear yard if they would prefer.

Q: How does this legislation address the problem, in terms of improving neighborhood livability and the overall appearance of residential areas?

CS: Planning staff believes that this amendment will help residents come into compliance with the zoning code requirement for storage of recreational vehicles. The code requires recreational vehicles to be located in the rear or side yards on a paved surface. Due to the requirement to pave, residents have been utilizing their paved driveways in the front of the home. Making it easier for residents to locate their recreational vehicles into the rear of their property will improve the overall appearance of living areas to both residents and tourists of the area. Residents may still park their recreational vehicle in their side yard, but they continue to have the requirement of being parked on paved surface.

Q: How will this proposed law eliminate people parking these vehicles on their front lawns?

CS: The proposed amendment only addresses parking of recreational vehicles within the front yard. We do have ordinances that address the parking of vehicles on lawns and boulevards. I know that our code enforcement department is taking an active role in addressing these specific issues.

