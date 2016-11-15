Columbus considering new age restriction for tobacco sales

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2eVm1LR ) that under the proposal, retailers in Columbus would be required to ask for identification for anyone younger than 30 who wants to purchase tobacco or tobacco paraphernalia.

Approximately 2,000 tobacco retailers in Columbus would have to purchase an annual sales license for $150 if the ban is approved. Stores caught selling to anyone under 21 would face fines of $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for any subsequent violations.

The proposal would not criminalize the physical act of smoking for residents under the new age restriction.

Columbus City Council will vote on legislation supporting the ban in December.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com