Sandusky wrecking a wretched Warren Street property

Local officials began preliminary work to demolish an empty commercial structure at 425 Warren St.

The Erie County auditor indicates building owner Instituto Universitario De Ciencias Ambientales owes $10,600 in back taxes.

Sandusky chief development officer Matt Lasko provided some context on the upcoming job:

• The problem: “The city began inspection efforts this summer based on what appeared to be visible signs of water infiltration and deterioration of the main roof structure.”

• The inspection: “The city first performed an exterior inspection only. But, based upon finding several violations and structural failing of the roof structure, the city secured a search warrant to complete an interior inspection, which resulted in the demolition order.”

• The timeline: “The city hopes to bid out and select a demolition contractor (within the next) 60 days and aims to commence demolition activities in March of 2017 and substantially complete the demolition in April of 2017.

• The cost: “The estimated cost of the project is unknown and will become more clear during the biding process. An asbestos survey has been completed by the city, and there are modest level of asbestos-containing materials present in the property which much be abated prior to demolition and will increase the overall demolition expense.”

• The need: “This specific property is a 20,000-square-foot commercial property located within and adjacent to a dense residential neighborhood. The property poses an immediate threat to the health and welfare of residents based upon the structural failing, lack of security and risk of vandalism and fire. Moreover the property is having a negative impact on property values, quality of life and security and sits prominently on a street that has recently undergone significant capital investment and upgrades in part.

• The push for blight elimination: This property represents the city’s and commission’s promise and ongoing effort to eliminate blight through demolition or spur investment and rehabilitation through increased code enforcement efforts. This property is next in line given the recent efforts at G&C Foundry, which is presently being demolished; Sunoco, set to be demolished in a few weeks; Wisteria Farms, with demolition being bid out in the next few days; and the wave of increased residential demolition that begun in early 2015.

