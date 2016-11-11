Sandusky secures low insurance rate

The total cost for coverage on property, casualty and liability expenses totals $415,000 for 2016-17. Paid for with local funds, the insurance protects public properties, which includes city streets and buildings.

It’s a slight uptick from the $407,000 shelled out in 2015-16.

But it’s a substantial decrease from the $488,800 spent in 2011-12.

The city back then belonged to an insurance pool, which lumped together various municipalities in a cost-sharing agreement. The partnership drove costs up for Sandusky.

Now, on its own, the city has actually secured a lower rate each year compared to the 2012 cost — an impressive feat, considering insurance of any type, such as health, typically surges on an annual basis.

“I am very pleased with the renewal amount, as the increase is less than 2 percent,” city finance director Hank Solowiej said. “It also shows that the city’s decision to leave (the liability insurance pool) was a good decision as the renewal amounts have remained fairly flat.”

Sandusky’s property, casualty and liability costs

2016-17: $415,000

2015-16: $407,000

2014-15: $400,000

2013-14: $390,000

2012-13: $390,000

2011-12: $488,800

Source: Sandusky finance department