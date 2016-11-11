Oak Harbor seeks new council member

Haley, who had served for less than one year, resigned for personal reasons, Oak Harbor Mayor Joe Helle said.

“He came to me and spoke right before our Nov. 7 meeting to let me know,” Helle said. “He was appointed in January upon a previous vacancy on council.

The Register has requested a copy of Haley’s resignation letter.

Those interested in serving on council must be at least 18 years old and have lived in the village for at least one year.

“I encourage everyone to put their name in the hat if they’ve ever wanted to serve,” Helle said. “We certainly need diversity on our council. The more people from different backgrounds we have, the better the village will be represented.”

This is the second time a vacancy has opened up on Oak Harbor’s village council within the last 12 months. Helle acknowledged the challenges some small governments can encounter when faced with vacancies.

“Naturally, the difficulty is finding enough people to throw their names into the hat,” Helle said.

Want to join?

WHAT: Oak Harbor village council

HOW: Letters of Interest can be submitted to village fiscal officer Henry Jarrett at 146 N. Church St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Submissions must arrive no later than 4:30 p.m., Nov. 18 either by in person or mail. Please include your address, phone number, and email address for notification purposes.

