City of Sandusky Sandusky business roundtables return Sandusky Register Staff • Nov 10, 2016 at 8:00 PM SANDUSKY — Sandusky officials will once again host a business roundtable meeting. The meeting aims to provide information and updates regarding current and ongoing city projects and programs for members of the local business community. Wednesday's meeting, happening from the downtown Sandusky fire station, 600 W. Market St., involves presentations on: • The city's ongoing neighborhood initiative • The city's ongoing housing development and beautification programs • The city's ongoing code enforcement initiatives Anyone can attend the event. RSVP by Monday through either email, at deversole@ci.sandusky.oh.us, or phone, at 419-627-5832. Free food will be provided to all attendees.