Sandusky business roundtables return

The meeting aims to provide information and updates regarding current and ongoing city projects and programs for members of the local business community.

Wednesday’s meeting, happening from the downtown Sandusky fire station, 600 W. Market St., involves presentations on:

• The city’s ongoing neighborhood initiative

• The city’s ongoing housing development and beautification programs

• The city’s ongoing code enforcement initiatives

Anyone can attend the event. RSVP by Monday through either email, at deversole@ci.sandusky.oh.us, or phone, at 419-627-5832. Free food will be provided to all attendees.