Bay View residents buy into tax levy

Andy Ouriel • Today at 9:32 PM
BAY VIEW — Bay View voters supported increasing their property taxes to help offset the rising costs for necessary government services, such as police.

Snatching up 56 percent of the vote, village residents approved a replacement levy to boost Bay View’s income levels, according to unofficial results.

The owner of a $100,000 home must now pay $100 annually, up from $40 a year.

About $38,700 each year will now be generated for general everyday expenses, up from $17,900 budgeted today.

It’s been 30 years since such an influx of income came the village’s way.

“We have not had a replacement levy since 1986, and our current expenses are continuing to increase,” Bay View Mayor Barb Wobser said. “We have done our very best to keep the everyday operations of the village going with the amount of money we receive. Previous administrations chose not to add to the levy, and now, 30 years later, we have no choice. Am I happy about it? No, because I also have to pay taxes, but we have to do what is best for our village.”

 

Bay View

• What: 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for operating expenses

• For: 178

• Against: 140

